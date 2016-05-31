Columbus City Council Accepts City Administrator's Resignation

UPDATE: A correction to last night's story. The Columbus City Council voted to accept the resignation of City Administrator Brad Reams, therefore terminating his contract with the city.

--

A shake up at tonight’s Columbus City Council meeting. Dozens of Columbus, Kansas residents turn out to tonight's special meeting. This after last week's meeting went in to 4 closed, executive sessions.

City Council members voted 7 to 3 to accept the resignation of Brad Reams, terminating the contract with the City Administrator.

Residents say they're unsure why this happened.

"We haven't heard anything. We know that he was given an intent to terminate letter and we don't really know why. No one knows why. Everything has been behind executive session, behind closed doors, and we want answers. This is our community,” says resident Holly Damrill.

At the start of the meeting, the council immediately voted to go into an executive session, forcing dozens of community members to wait in the hall at City Hall. A majority of those in attendance were there to show support for Reams, who they say has done a great job for the city.

“Since he's been here he's done a wonderful job as far as we can tell. We want to know why we jumped from a 6 month review of glowing to wanting to terminate him,”adds Damrill

“Not only has he done numbers for this city and his community, but his family has stepped up and done tons for this community. Why are we trying to chase out somebody who's trying to make this town a better place? Doesn't make sense to me,” says resident Jennifer Burton.

According to a handful of residents, Mayor Dexter Opela and some council members, quote, "had it out for him".

“The mayor told me personally that he would challenge the administrator to his job and that is what he is doing, that he could out do. And the mayor is not going to outdo the man, Mr. Brad Reams, Brad Reams has brought this town a long way,” says former council member Henry Dale Burton.

“The city and its citizens and the community are finally opening their eyes to the corruption that’s been going on. And it’s about time. Because we are the voice of this town and as long as there are people to speak out, we can make a difference if the city council won't,” adds Burton.

Community members hugged Reams before exiting the council chambers. They then gathered together for prayer outside of City Hall.

Mayor Opela would not comment.