Wilson Medical Center celebrates a century of care

Wilson Medical Center in Neodesha, Kan. celebrates a century of care to southeast Kansas communities such as Neodesha, Fredonia, Altoona and Cherryvale.

Current practicing physician at the hospital Allen Moorhead is a fourth-generation doctor at the hospital. His great-grandfather was one of the founders.

"Yes this is my hometown I was born in this hospital, I was in the navy in Vietnam and my father died and I had to come home to help my mother. But I wanted to come back, it was my plan," Moorhead said.

Wilson Medical Center was the first county-owned hospital in the state of Kansas. Dr. John Moorhead and Dr. T. Blakeslee, conducted a legislative campaign in Topeka allowing the hospital to be established. It opened its doors in December 1916.

Since its inception, the hospital has undergone many facelifts and a re-location to its current Reece Campus right off of Hwy 400 and Hwy 75.

"We keep hearing every day almost that rural hospitals are closing down and we've been very fortunate to have physicians that have been here for a long time. We have been a very stable force in Wilson County," CEO Dennis Shelby said.

The hospital today features patient rooms, a surgery unit, a variety of clinics and the Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine. Dr. Moorhead is the chief medical director of the unit and considers its obtainment a highlight in hospital history.

