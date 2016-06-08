Frontenac homecoming returns

Frontenac Homecoming is a beloved tradition of the small southeast Kansas town. It began in 1986 as the city celebrated its centennial anniversary founding (1886). After a struggle to get volunteers, the town took a break from the celebration.

Last year, several residents convinced the city to reinstate the festivities. As the event shirts say, "the party is back".

"When my kids grew up, it was a big deal at our house. It was just a whole family thing and the kids loved it and, well, they didn't have any choice," homecoming president Cille Niegsch said with a laugh.

Niegsch and other volunteers wanted to bring homecoming back to Frontenac for the children in the area. The last celebration was in 2008, so many kids in the city have not experienced a homecoming, or were too young to remember.

"Now I see my grandkids and I want them to have that too where it's an exciting thing and it's all happening in your town and you can get on your bicycle and ride up there and I want them to experience that," Niegsch said.

The event kicks off with a pancake feed on Saturday, followed by an arm-wrestling tournament, shuffleboard tournament, turtle race and street dance. Additionally, "Frontenac Hall of History" will open next door to Pickle Pete's. Several community members including Linda Grilz collected photos and historical tidbits for the mini-museum which paints a rich picture of Frontenac history. The hall will be open 10am to 7pm on Saturday.

"Our community has so much to offer and has a deep-rooted history in southeast Kansas," Grilz said.

