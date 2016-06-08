Joplin Business Owners Voice Concern Over Street Scaping

Construction will soon be underway along Joplin’s Main Street. City officials announce plans to continue street scaping downtown. Similar work was done a few years ago from 1st to 7th Streets and now, some business owners feel they're being left out.

The cracked and barren sidewalks on Main Street from 8th to 15th Streets stick out when compared to just a block away.

“It’s a different atmosphere when you step past 7th Street headed towards 1st. There’s flowers, the sidewalk, they're using different colored stones, and the lamps and the trashcans,” says business owner Tony Norris.

He can see the flowers, pavers, and benches from his barber shop on the 800 block of Main and would like to see those enhancements by his store.

“There’s so many businesses here on this street, it would be nice if we could basically put a frame around this picture and I think working on the sidewalks and doing some extras would definitely put the cherry on top of the cake,” he adds.

Norris, along with other business owners, is disappointed to hear that while construction will be starting on Main Street, it will only be from 15th to 31st. The city will start work there next year to reconstruct the road, repair sidewalks, and add lighting, leaving a gap in street scaping from 8th to 15th Streets.

“This is a recovery project so the limits of that is the tornado damaged area, and there were specific limits set up so once you get outside it, we couldn't use those funds,” says Dan Salisbury, Assistant Director of Public Works for the City of Joplin.

And while business owners understand that the City doesn't have the funds available, they believe that a consistent look down all of Main Street could benefit the entire downtown area.

“If the equipment is out and they're already working on it, why skip? Why skip a few areas that could benefit from it as well,” says Norris.

City officials say they can only fund so many projects but will work towards fixing the areas left untouched when the funds become available. They will be resurfacing the road from 8th to 15th using funds from an annual asphalt overlay program. They have also worked on plans to fix the sidewalks if the funds become available.