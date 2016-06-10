"Super Rigs" Roll into Joplin

Tricked out trucks line Main Street in Joplin, this weekend for the 34th annual Shell Rotella Super Rigs Beauty Contest.

For one contestant, coming to Joplin all the way from Canada wasn't cheap.

"For a guy to come here and do this, I mean, he's spending an easy couple thousand dollars and taking a week off work to come here," retired driver Billy Baker said. "I mean, it's not cheap to come here."

After traveling more than 4 million accident-free miles, Baker added an additional thousand-plus miles to get to Joplin, from Canada. But it's not as big an expense when you consider what drivers already spent on their personalized, customized "super rigs".

"You can run from $10,000 to $300,000, the guys put into them. Myself, I've put about $70,000 into [my] truck," Baker said. "It's everybody's taste. You'll go to the store to buy clothes. Why do you buy those certain clothes? [In the same way] we like to decorate our trucks and they're all unique in a different way."

For the more than 100 truckers rolling into the four states from all across the U.S. and Canada, detailing these trucks isn't about what makes business sense. It's an ultimate expression of their passion they can show off to the world.

"You show at different shows all over the U.S. and get to meet different guys and end up at the same time, same interests. We all have the same interest. We love our trucks, the beauty of our trucks," Baker said. "It's just a love. In order to be a good truck driver you have to love trucks."

The fun continues through Saturday. Concessions and vendor booths open at 8 AM at the Joplin Convention & Trade Center.