Heartland Concert Band Performs at Flag Day Celebration

Flag Day is Tuesday but the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce celebrates today at Memorial Park as the Heartland Concert Band performs an hour’s worth of patriotic music.

“If you heard the music, you know the answer to why so many people come out. The Heartland Concert Band is very well known in this area they do a lot of free concerts and getting them isn't easy but they've been very kind to use, showing up here on Flag Day 3 years in a row," says Gary Stubblefield, director of the Chamber of Commerce.

Dozens wave flags donated by the Joplin Metro Credit Union in the air, singing along to "God Bless America."

The director of the band recognizes each branch of the military during the show. The band is made up of volunteers from all over the region.

"I love it and when we do things they know like “America the Beautiful” or “God Bless America” and they sing along, it’s so much fun. And everybody has a flag and everybody wears red white and blue, it’s just a great thing,” says Vicki Mays, director of the band and Carl Junction resident.

Raffle winners were given full sized American flags donated by Representative Charlie Davis.

The Heartland Concert Band will be performing again at the Fourth of July parade.