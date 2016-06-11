Quantcast

Heartland Concert Band Performs at Flag Day Celebration - KOAM TV 7

Heartland Concert Band Performs at Flag Day Celebration

Updated:
CARL JUNCTION, MISSOURI -

Flag Day is Tuesday but the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce celebrates today at Memorial Park as the Heartland Concert Band performs an hour’s worth of patriotic music.

“If you heard the music, you know the answer to why so many people come out. The Heartland Concert Band is very well known in this area they do a lot of free concerts and getting them isn't easy but they've been very kind to use, showing up here on Flag Day 3 years in a row," says Gary Stubblefield, director of the Chamber of Commerce.

Dozens wave flags donated by the Joplin Metro Credit Union in the air, singing along to "God Bless America."

The director of the band recognizes each branch of the military during the show. The band is made up of volunteers from all over the region.

"I love it and when we do things they know like “America the Beautiful” or “God Bless America” and they sing along, it’s so much fun. And everybody has a flag and everybody wears red white and blue, it’s just a great thing,” says Vicki Mays, director of the band and Carl Junction resident.

Raffle winners were given full sized American flags donated by Representative Charlie Davis.

The Heartland Concert Band will be performing again at the Fourth of July parade.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.