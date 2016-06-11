Car Show Benefits Local Organizations

Five blocks of Main Street are closed down today as 2 car shows take over. The Mustang Mother Road Rally and Rockin' the Route Open car show join forces, lining the street with classic cars.

There are plenty of mustangs on display, including an old Missouri Highway Patrol car. Judges peek under the hoods of the cars that owners from all over the region work hard to make look perfect.

“The main reason I do this show is because I love the stang gang and all of the Missouri people are always so good to us and no matter what charity they're supporting, I’m here to support them. Good people, good place to hang out,” says participant Debra Windham.

The event isn't just about winning awards, it brings together a community of classic car lovers while raising money for good causes.

“It’s a big family I mean it is an American way of life whether you have a Ford Mustang or a Chevy Camaro, if you've got a car and you've got a passion, it’s part of American life, and it’s a good one,” says Windham.

The car show benefits Compass Quest, which provides services to veterans and Fostering Hope, which helps children in foster care

“It’s extremely important that we as Compass Quest are out in the community, letting people know who we are and what we're doing to kind of help spread the word, raise awareness, let people know that we're here for them and that we're here to help veterans, serving military, and their family members throughout the community,” says Ted Donaldson with the organization.

The Southwest Missouri Stang Gang put on the show.