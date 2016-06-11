Annual Muscular Dystrophy Ride for Life Kicks Off

This weekend is the annual Ride for Life for Muscular Dystrophy. Harley Davidson has been a long-standing national supporter of muscular dystrophy, the Hideout in Joplin holding the event for more than 35 years. They held the kickoff party today.

There are silent auctions, face painting, and live music.

“This is all about the kids and that is one of the best things we have is watching those kids as they grow up and as they develop and as they do different things and to see their smiles whenever they come in here and see the motorcycles and see the people on the motorcycles. And they get to ride in the ride,” says Dale Wano with the Hideout.

The money raised goes to families in the area affected by Muscular Dystrophy, giving them the opportunity to do many activities and even go to summer camp.

“Not only are you helping with assisting the needs of the families and research but you're also helping them to live unlimited and to be able to do those things that normal kids can do and just experience that life of we all have something that holds us back or lets us not be able to do something and living unlimited is what we're striving for for our families,” says Lacey Goins with MDA.

Tomorrow hundreds of motorcyclists, from all over the country, will ride from hideout to Indigo Sky casino with children with muscular dystrophy riding along with them. Registration is still open to riders until noon tomorrow.