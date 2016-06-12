United Hebrew congregation celebrates 100 years

United Hebrew Congregation of Joplin celebrates its 100th year of being in the community by opening its doors to those who do not share the same faith.

Established in 1916 near 7th and Sergeant, the Jewish synagogue has a long-standing tradition in Joplin. The temple is half a block from Murphysburg historic district. The Murphysburg preservation group approached the temple with the idea of an open house.

"A hundred years is a long time and it means that even though our congregation now is smaller than it used to be, we're still a vibrant, active congregation and that means a lot to me," congregation member Paul Teverow said.

The temple currently has about 30 active families. For the past several years, it hasn't had a true Rabbi, rather, several different student Rabbis.

"Jews have been in Joplin for as long as there was a Joplin and this is a way to remind them that the Jewish community has a long established presence here, " Teverow said.

The open house was a way for community members curious about Jewish customs to get a true glance into the temple.

"This is an interesting way to find out about the Jewish culture and their religion and the history of this building all at the same time," David Pommert with Murphysburg said.

Many of the founding members of the church lived in Murphysburg in homes along South Sergeant and South Moffet in homes still standing today.

"We always want to promote historic places such as the temple here. We are right here in the neighborhood, this is about a half a block from where our neighborhood starts. We just try to help out in the community to preserve historic places," Pommert said.

Guests sampled traditional Jewish treats and got their name tag printed in English and Hebrew.



For more information, visit: http://www.uhcjoplin.org/