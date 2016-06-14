Public safety training center begins classroom expansion

Joplin's public safety training center opened in September 2015 but dirt is moving on the grounds again, this time for classroom use.

The safety center is funded by the public safety sales tax passed in 2006 and is utilized by Joplin police and fire departments to hone their skills.

"We'll be keeping up to date on the latest firefighting techniques, safety and survival, basic firefighting skills, all those types of things we can't do now or we have a hard time finding the areas to do that in," fire chief Jim Furgerson said.

Furgerson describes some skills that must be learned in the classroom before they can be practiced in the training tower.

"So we talk about fire flow in the classroom then we actually go out to the training grounds and utilize the burn tower and the burn building and then put those techniques into play where we can show hey, you open this door and this window and get an air flow through, that's the way the fire is going to react and behave," Furgerson said.

The construction is set to complete in March of 2017. City manager Sam Anselm says that once completed, other area departments could utilize the space as well.



"Well I think our police and fire departments are already among the most highly trained departments in the state of Missouri, so I think this facility is going to improve both the quantity of the training they receive, having the facility in our own backyard means we don't have to send personnel out to different parts of the state," Anselm said.

Another benefit: by having more highly trained firefighters, some will benefit in lower homeowner insurance premiums.