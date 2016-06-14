Webb City Police Looking for Peeping Tom

Police in Webb City are looking for a man who left the Walmart Supercenter yesterday. Not just a customer who decided to leave, or had just stolen something.

Police say the man pictured in security footage from the Walmart on Madison Street was caught taking pictures of a woman while she was trying on clothes in a fitting room. He fled the store on Monday in a silver or gold Honda Odyssey with Missouri prevent child abuse license plates.

“The victim called in and reported it. She had actually tried to chase the suspect out of the store,” says Assistant Police Chief Don Melton.

Police say after releasing the photos on Facebook, another victim filed a report, saying it happened to her last Friday. Authorities believe it's the same suspect.

“They were startled they were you know fearful of what may or may not have taken place and they'd like to help get the suspect caught,” says Menton.

Walmart released a statement saying: "we have been in contact with the customer and are outraged by the described behavior. we are fully cooperating with police."

Shoppers were shocked to hear about the incident.

“It is appalling and disgusting. I mean if you can't go into a fitting room and feel safe to try on different clothing you're looking at purchasing, how is any place going to sell anything,” says Oronogo resident Daniele Verran.

“People just stay in their own world and just don't understand the concept of privacy I don’t know it’s just how people are nowadays,” says Travis Brazas.

Police say that historically, “peeping toms” often progress into committing more violent or aggressive crimes.

Local women are saying that the incident is making them be more aware of their surroundings.

“I’ll probably be a little more extra cautious especially if my grand kids are in there getting dressed or whatever not to leave them alone for sure, just to make sure there’s nobody creeping around,” says Webb City resident Terri Hall.

Police have a simple message, no matter the situation, if you see something, say something.

Folks are urged to contact the Webb City Police Department should they have any information. The number is 417-673-1911.?