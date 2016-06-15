Godfathers: Women Helping Women, Men's Auxiliary aims to raise $4200 by July 4th

Not only women, but men too are lending a helping hand to women in need in southeast Kansas. Women Helping Women, Men's Auxiliary is challenging men in the area to raise $4,200 in support of the Fairy Godmother's Fund. Women Helping Women (WHW) provides help to women who are suffering and may be in crisis. Although the group typically reaches out to women for contributions, the Men's Auxiliary is providing a way for men to make a difference in our community.

"Since the kick off of this campaign on Mother's Day, men have contributed $735. With the campaign ending on Independence Day, we're just a fraction of the way there. We know this is a giving community, and we're expecting to come close to our goal once more people hear about the challenge. We'd like to be able to fund at least 10 grants from this Men's Auxiliary Fundraiser," said organization Co-President Laura Washburn. Since April 2015, the organization has funded 49 grants, solving problems for as many women and their families.

"I am proud to be a participant in this program which affords me the opportunity to share my resources with those with a demonstrated need," said Steve Horner, recent contributor to the fund.

WHW focuses on serving women in our area who are particularly vulnerable because of their increased likelihood to be living in poverty, to be earning minimum wage, and to be raising children on their own. In fact, nearly 44% of the single mothers in Crawford County live in poverty. This hardship not only impacts individual women, but their families as well. WHW's purpose is help those with nowhere else to turn when a crisis happens.

Through an application process, women who need emergency assistance for things that are not readily available in our community can receive help from the fund. The fund has helped replace bald tires, helped pay for dentures, purchased a refrigerator for insulin storage, and even helped clean up a septic tank leak. These vital one time grants of up to $500 really make a difference in the whole community. Women Helping Women is funded solely from contributions and this year was a recipient of a 2015 Community Foundation of SEK General Funds grant and a 2015 Future Fund Giving Circle grant. All monies raised go back into the community.

Donations can be sent to WHW Fairy Godmothers, Community Foundation of SEK, P.O. Box 1448, 100 S. Broadway, Ste. 100, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Checks should be payable to the Community Foundation of SEK with "WHW Fairy Godmothers/Men's Aux" written in the memo line.

Any donation amount will greatly appreciated and will get WHW closer to our $4,200 goal. Additionally, any donors of $500 will be designated a Fairy Godmother or Fairy Godfather.

Megan Stoneberger Johnson

Board member, Women Helping Women

(620) 717-2270

###