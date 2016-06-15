How to Beat the Summer Heat

With the heat index across the four states well over 100 today, it begs the question we ask this time every year. How do you beat the heat if you have to be outdoors?

For some workers, there’s no escaping the sun.

Tom Jones with RE Smith Construction can only describe what he and his coworkers feel while they build the new Joplin Public Library as, “hot. Extremely hot."

What comes down hot can reflect off the pavement even hotter. High temperatures can change the routine for construction workers.

“You have to give your guys a little extra breaks, keep plenty of water around for them, and keep them hydrated. We're starting an hour earlier in the morning so we can let them off an hour early in the afternoon to get them out of it early in the afternoon,” says Jones.

Warmer temperatures come with the risk for heat related illnesses and taking precautions can keep you safe.

“Look at the weather before you go out, watch what you wear you want to wear cool like clothing, comfortable light weight, that can sweat, you don’t want heavy wet clothing on you want to take plenty of rest breaks, you want to be in the shade if you can during those rest breaks or get in the air conditioning,” says Jennifer Lallemand, a certified athletic trainer with Freeman Health System.

The site manager says many workers will get heat exhaustion throughout the summer months but it hasn’t happened yet at the construction site for the Joplin Public Library. They have been making sure to take extra water breaks.

“Water is probably your best option and then intermixing a little bit of Gatorade every now and then just for the electrolyte or even replacing even in your meals just some salt, like saltines, pretzels anything like that to kind of get that salt replaced in your body,” says Lallemand.

A person with heat exhaustion may have nausea, vomiting, or confusion and could need IV fluids.

And while construction workers have no choice but to wear long pants while on the job, even when nearby signs are reminding them its pushing 100 degrees, to them, “it’s just part of the job."

Cooling centers will open when a heat advisory is issued. The Salvation Army will be available to residents needing to cool off.

In addition, City facilities are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to help citizens keep cool off. Facilities include:

City Hall, 602 South Main;

Joplin Health Department, 321 East 4th Street;

Joplin Athletic Center, 3010 West 1st Street;

Public Safety Training Center, 5500 Dennis Weaver Drive;

Joplin Regional Airport, 7331North Highway 43.