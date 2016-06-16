Ron Clark inspires area administrators

Known to many as "America's Educator", Ron Clark runs the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta and was dubbed by Oprah as her first "phenomenal man" award-winner. Clark spent his day in Webb City inspiring high school administrators from the southwest Missouri region.

"He's lived it. He's still living it, he's not only a principal, a leader but he's also a teacher as well. He's inspired countless students and teachers for that matter, to keep striving," East Newton principal Scott Charlton said.

Clark is a two-time New York Times Bestselling author for his books "The End of Molasses Classes: Getting Our Kids Unstuck--101 Extraordinary Solutions for Parents and Teachers" and "The Essential 55". All participants were given copies of the books.

His message focuses on humor and dedication to serving students.

"Most of anything, teach everything with a sense of urgency. That way you can inspire your teachers, you may not have the biggest, the best, the baddest, the brightest, but you can still do something and you can still inspire kids," Charlton said.

The Southwest Center for Educational Excellence hosted the event for their graduating "Cohort 1" group of principals and the incoming "Cohort 2" group of principals.

"Our leaders work so hard in the area for our students and I'm hoping they're re-energized and they remember what we do and why we do it and that we're here there for the students and the success for them," director of professional learning at the Southwest Center, Melissa Massey said.