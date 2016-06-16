Governor Nixon Makes Investment in Higher Education, MSSU to Benefit

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon was in Joplin, today, to announce an investment in higher education. One that will benefit local universities and surrounding areas.

Nixon takes action at Missouri southern, signing capital improvement bills for fiscal year 2017 into law. More than $262 million will be invested into Missouri’s colleges and universities, to better prepare students for the future.

“Today the competition for jobs in the future is global and it will be won by the states and nations with the most skilled, most creative, and best educated students. Education from pre-kindergarten to graduate school is the best economic development tool there is,” says Nixon.

The money will allow universities to make campus upgrades and renovations without raising tuition. A portion will go to Missouri Southern.

“These investments are possible because we've been good stewards of tax payer’s dollars, balancing budgets, cutting wasteful spending, paying down debt, and protecting our spotless triple a credit rate,” says Nixon.

MSSU will use the $16 million to fund renovations to Reynolds Hall which houses the STEM programs, some of the most in demand disciplines. School officials say that having the most up to date technology is necessary as the surrounding community turns into a health care hub.

“We’re seeing huge demand for pre-med, pre-dental, pre-veterinary, pre-engineering, all of those STEM programs and so we just need to meet those needs and this will help us to do that,” says MSSU President Alan Marble.

And it will have a lasting impact on the community.

“The students, as they go out into their rotation and as they go out into being doctors and dentists, they will go to other communities in Southwest Missouri and practice that as they go,” says Representative Tom Flanigan.

An investment in higher education and the future of the state.

MSSU has already begun construction on Reynolds Hall. Crowder College in Neosho will also receive nearly $2 million for campus improvements and renovations.