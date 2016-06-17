Quantcast

Some Kansans Can't Vote Locally - KOAM TV 7

Some Kansans Can't Vote Locally

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach, is appealing a judge's ruling over who can vote in state and local elections. It centers around whether voters should be required to show proof of citizenship.

Rodney Edmondson says it's a confusing time to be county clerk in Kansas.

"There's so much unknown going through our minds right now," Edmondson said. 

Right now there are two issues still tied up in court. One about voters who register using a federal form, the other about voters registering through the DMV. Both, whether people who registered those ways should be allowed to vote in state and local elections. 

"By the forms not being the same, that creates a lot of confusion," Edmondson said. 

Confusion from the state requirement that voters need to register with a proof of U.S. citizenship. For most, that's a birth certificate or passport. But registering through the federal form or DMV doesn't require that proof.

In a recent ruling, a judge said to allow voters with DMV registration to vote in the state. But Kobach is still telling county clerks to only let those citizens who registered through the DMV, to vote in federal races. 

"We are taking our instructions from the secretary of state," Edmondson said. "Who has told us they are complying with the judges orders."

Just outside the clerk's office, one Baxter Springs resident doesn't see the issue with proof of citizenship. 

"You gotta make sure you're a citizen of the U.S.," he said. 

And those opinions may be due to the fact that not many people are expected to be impacted by the proof of citizenship requirement. According to the county clerk, only about 150 voters still need to provide that proof. Whereas, throughout the state, roughly 17,000 voters could lose their right to vote in state and local elections.

The clerk's office is sending letters to registered voters without proof of citizenship, so they can complete that part of their registration process in time for the August elections.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.