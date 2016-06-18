SEK Humane Society Hosts Day in the Park

It’s a day in the park for Pittsburg residents and their furry friends. The SEK Humane Society holds its "bark in the park" fundraiser. Dog owners can speak with trainers, have their pet's picture taken, run the agility course, and an animal chiropractor was even there to give adjustments.

Since there is no dog park in Pittsburg, the event is a good way to socialize dogs and bring the community together.

“Just getting everybody out in the community and having the socialization with your dogs and your animals it also raises awareness for things like the Good Boy Training and we have a new pet store in town and people will be out taking their pets hopefully to the pet store so things like this are important so people know more how to handle your pet,” says Kelci Cooper, administrator of the Humane Society.

Dogs who are available for adoption were there. The event raises about $3,000 each year and it goes to keeping the shelter up and running.

The event brings the community together.

“The community is our number 1 supporter, the humane society is run solely by donations and grants so being out in our community is so important, letting people know who we are letting people see the faces of people who will be adopting pets out who are taking care of the pets in the shelter, I mean it’s so important for people to know us,” says Cooper.

“I think it brings the community together and I think animals are something we can all relate on, it doesn’t matter your creed or your color or your religion, we all understand animals and so when you bring a bunch of people together with their animals, they communicate they might never do in any other event and so animal events are certainly wonderful for the community,” says Keesha Hervey, a volunteer and pet photographer at the event.

Our very own Dowe Quick and his dog Rooney emceed the event.