Chili Cook Off Raises Money for the Visually Impaired

You may not think of pairing wine with chili but at the 4th annual Vine and Grind fundraiser at Keltoi Winery, it is the perfect match. The event benefits the Midwest Low Vision Technology Center, which helps to improve the quality of life for the visually impaired

“A lot of it centers around them and working with other agencies to get them the right technology and modifications they need to manage daily life activities or at work or at school,” says Calvin Churchwell with the Midwest Low Vision Technology Center.

Despite the warm weather, cooks from all over the state ladle out bowls of hot and spicy chili, each hoping to win the annual competition, although it isn’t their main goal.

"it’s about giving money back and helping people that are truly in need and I think that’s why a lot of these chili cooks cook is because it’s about the charity. We love to cook we love to cook for people we love for people to tell us how good our food is but to be able to do it and feed people and then raise money for charities is just the perfect day,” says Jon Tupper with the Chili Appreciation Society International competitors.

Dozens of guests enjoy food, wine, live music and enter raffles all to raise money for the organization, which serves hundreds of people in need.

“Without the community support we wouldn't be able to accomplish what we do and last year we served over 100 veterans out there and we also served close to 85 kids, young people and probably I would say about 60 adults, meeting their needs and trying to help them navigate life with a visual impairment and try to keep them on the job,” says Churchwell.