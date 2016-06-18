Music Festival Aimed at Getting Vets Services They Need

Four Staters help local veterans find the services they may need, today, at the Neosho National Fish Hatchery. This is the 5th year for the Four States Armed Forces Musical Festival, a way for veterans to get together, enjoy music and get any help they may need after leaving active duty.

“There's a lot of areas where there's things left out. People aren't getting the right resources, they aren't getting the right help. And I thought if we could piece everything together to make it easier for our veterans, who are out there doing everything they can to ensure that we have our freedoms, then I wanted to do that,” says event organizer Kevin Foote.

“Our men and women in the military give so much, they're away from family, put their lives on the line. This is a small token, just to let them know we care. We appreciate what they do, we appreciate them. And so we're always honored to help our military, and help our community. It's just another way we give back to the community that's been there for us,” says David Hendrix, manager of the Hatchery.

Several vendors set up booths to connect with the veterans and introduce them to services they may not otherwise be able to get. To them, it’s important to reach out to each individual

“It’s been great. We've been walking around all morning, everyone stops us, thanks us, talks to us. We've had a lot of veterans out here, we love hearing their stories. Honestly, we do. Everyone thinks we just listen, and kind of go away. But I love hearing that stuff, all of us really do,” says Staff Sergeant Charles Powell with Go Army.

A silent auction and the event benefits 5 different service organizations Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action are also recognized at the event.