Dads, father figures and sons camp out

About a dozen father/son pairs woke up to Father's Day 2016 inside tents at Pittsburg Aquatic Center, all part of the annual Father/Son campout.

"I think it's important for every kid to have a good male role model in their life," father Russ Wachter of Pittsburg said.

Several variations of father/son pairs attended the campout including Charlie Watson who brought his grandsons, that really aren't his grandsons at all.

"I like spending time with them and I take them places and just love doing stuff with them. I treat them like they're my own," Watson said.

Watson explained that "grandsons" Javier and Antonio have a busy working father, so he frequently takes the boys camping at Twin Bridges park and taught them how to pitch a tent: a skill put to use at the campout.

"I wanted to come, I begged my step-dad because we never got to spend some time really. So I asked him to go. It will let us have a good bond with each other," son Abelardo Romero-Gomez of Pittsburg said.

Romero-Gomez brought his brother and step-father to the campout, explaining that his favorite things about his stepdad is his strength and kindness.

According to the US Census, nearly 70 million fathers live in the United States. Additionally, 80 percent of fathers polled by USA Today said all they wanted for Father's Day is to spend time with their kids, the ones who made them fathers.

"You know coming out here and seeing the kids and seeing them hang out with their dads and their eyes just kind of light up and just to have that one on one time with just dad, you can't replace that with anything," Wachter said.





