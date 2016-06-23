Doll Decor

Hundreds of fans and collectors are in Carthage where the Precious Moments Chapel is holding its annual Family Reunion. This is also the 35th anniversary of the Collectors Club.

And among the events: a doll making workshop.

Forget sugar, spice, and everything nice. For these doll fanatics, if you want to make the perfect little girl it's all about ribbons, bows, and giant rhinestones.

Bouncing table-to-table to help everyone make the perfect doll is The Doll Maker, Linda Rick.

"[People] get to choose their favorite colors and they can put flowers on it or ribbons or lace; and they get to create [with it]," Rick said. "And every single doll that walks out of here is going to be unique and it's going to be exactly what they like."

She's helping folks from across the country. Like Claudia Cameron from Michigan.

"I'm doing a little red head for a change," Cameron said holding her doll up. "I've always liked blondes and I thought, 'I want to do something different."

At a neighboring table is Kim Meier, who traveled to Carthage with family from Kansas City.

"I like to see the designs and everything that you can do to kind of express yourself. You know, dress it up. change it up," Meier said. "It's just something fun that we enjoy doing. Something that I can do with my family. With both my mom and my aunt."

It's not just the dolls attracting people to the workshop. It's a chance to express themselves with others from all around with common interests.

"I think it's the loving, caring, sharing part of precious moments," Rick said. "It's the message and the companionship and creativity of sitting together."

