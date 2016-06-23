Quantcast

Doll Decor - KOAM TV 7

Doll Decor

Updated:
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

Hundreds of fans and collectors are in Carthage where the Precious Moments Chapel is holding its annual Family Reunion. This is also the 35th anniversary of the Collectors Club. 

And among the events: a doll making workshop.

Forget sugar, spice, and everything nice. For these doll fanatics, if you want to make the perfect little girl it's all about ribbons, bows, and giant rhinestones. 

Bouncing table-to-table to help everyone make the perfect doll is The Doll Maker, Linda Rick. 

"[People] get to choose their favorite colors and they can put flowers on it or ribbons or lace; and they get to create [with it]," Rick said. "And every single doll that walks out of here is going to be unique and it's going to be exactly what they like." 

She's helping folks from across the country. Like Claudia Cameron from Michigan.

"I'm doing a little red head for a change," Cameron said holding her doll up. "I've always liked blondes and I thought, 'I want to do something different."

At a neighboring table is Kim Meier, who traveled to Carthage with family from Kansas City.

"I like to see the designs and everything that you can do to kind of express yourself. You know, dress it up. change it up," Meier said. "It's just something fun that we enjoy doing. Something that I can do with my family. With both my mom and my aunt."

It's not just the dolls attracting people to the workshop. It's a chance to express themselves with others from all around with common interests. 

"I think it's the loving, caring, sharing part of precious moments," Rick said. "It's the message and the companionship and creativity of sitting together."
     

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.