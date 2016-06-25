Joplin Elks host "Elkland Breakfast"

Joplin Elks Lodge #501 has had a longstanding relationship with the pediatric unit at St. John's/Mercy hospital. The hospital named the pediatric ward "Elkland" after the bond the two share.

Saturday, the Elks continued their relationship with Mercy kids by hosting their annual "Elkland Breakfast". Money raised bought car seats for new parents who could not afford one themselves.

"Where would we be without our children? All of us were at one point in time kids, and we have to look after some more than others so it's a great support organization and we're very pleased to be able to do that," lodge member Brad Belk said.

The breakfast raised $500 for car seats.

