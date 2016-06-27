Quantcast

Waiting Lists Grow at Big Brothers Big Sisters - KOAM TV 7

Waiting Lists Grow at Big Brothers Big Sisters

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Crawford County is struggling to find volunteers. the non-profit serves about 60 children, or "littles". but there are dozens more still waiting for their own "big". 

Playing catch with his cousin, Gauge Tomasi says this is the type of activity he'd want to do with a "big". 

"Go outside and play catch with a football or baseball," Tomasi said. 

But the 10-year old is still on a waiting list after more than 2 years. Gauge's brother, Frank, matched with a big in February after sitting on the waiting for a year-plus. "When Frank got matched, [Gauge] was like, 'when am I getting a match? When am I getting a match?'," Gauge's mother Jennifer Cornell said. 

It's a small example of the struggle Big Brother Big Sisters of Crawford County has when it comes to finding volunteer "bigs". But match support specialist, Charity Walker, says the problem isn't finding women to volunteer. "Females tend to roll off [the waiting list] within a few months," Walker said. "A lot of times we have trouble getting big brothers in. And so they tend to take longer. Sometimes we have kids that can wait years to get a big brother."

Right now there are 105 "littles" in Southeast Kansas still waiting for a match. 45 in Crawford County, alone. And the longest on the waiting list has been there more than 4 years.

"They're less likely to use alcohol and drugs [with a big]. They're more successful and they're more likely to graduate from high school, go on to college," Walker said. "They're more confident. They have a role model that's there with them."

"Kids need someone outside of home that can just be there for them. Someone who can support them no matter what," Cornell said. "It's always different when it's not your parent. And he needs someone that can just give him the confidence that he needs."

The organization also has a couples or family volunteer option, where an entire household can serve as a "big" for a child.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.