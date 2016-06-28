Petition Boycotting TAMKO Gathers 2,000 Signatures

An organization looking to protect middle class Missourians is taking a stand against TAMKO. The group claims the company's president and CEO is funding attacks on working families.

More than 2000 Missourians have signed a petition started by the Committee to Protect Missouri Families boycotting the company. Officials with the organization say they're taking a stand against what they claim to be anti-worker attacks made by David Humphreys.

“Greedy CEO's shouldn't be spending millions of dollars on attack ads against both republican and democratic lawmakers that support working families. TAMKO is a company that is going out of its way to destroy the middle class in Missouri,” says David Wilson with the committee.

Wilson is referring to an ad paid for by the Committee for Accountable Government in Missouri, which Humphreys supports. The ad informs workers they can decertify a union and avoid having dues used for political purposes.

Humphreys responded in a statement that: "funding for my ads came out of my pocket and not out of the dues unions require their members to pay just to hold a job. "

Protect MO Families believe these ads support "right to work" policies which would remove unions.

“All workers, whether you're in a union or not, studies show would lose wages. They lose wages in right to work states,” says Wilson.

Humphreys says, "my contributions are to support individual liberty and personal responsibility, lower taxes, and less restrictive government regulation of people and commerce because these values are fundamental to the survival of free enterprise and personal liberty.”

TAMKO officials say they won’t let the boycott intimidate them as they continue to support union free environments. The company has no union employees.