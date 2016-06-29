Community Garden Feeds Those in Need

A Baxter Springs church group is getting its hands dirty this summer by planting a garden. And the produce being grown will be used to help feed the community.

It’s all hands on deck to pick all of the ripe produce in the garden. Tomatoes, broccoli, cucumbers, peppers and soon corn, all grown right in the middle of Baxter Springs. The volunteer gardeners certainly take pride in their work but it goes a long way for the dozens of people who get to take the produce home.

“I love it! It’s fresh vegetables that I can eat. My kid won't eat it but I do," says Baxter Springs resident Sherry Tolle.

This is the third time Tolle has taken food from the community garden. It helps her have something extra and healthy to put on the table.

“I get food stamps. I don't make that much so it helps that with the fresh vegetables and stuff, it helps feed my family,” says Tolle.

A group with the First Christian Church started what they’re calling the disciple’s community garden. The land was donated by a Baxter Springs resident, who is not even a member of the church, and money, resources, and time has all be donated by volunteers.

“We want to give back to people in need and so ultimately we would like for this to be a place for people who are hungry or for people who are in need to come and get something get what they need and to be provided for and to be loved on,” says minister with the church Cody Graves.

He adds that there’s a great need in the community and they wanted to fill it with this garden. Every time they've opened it to those in need, they say they've given out all of the produce they have to offer, last week giving it all away in only 8 minutes.

“We have a very high number of impoverished people in our community, this is not the solution, but we saw a need and we wanted to do something for it,” says Graves.

And doing so leaves residents both thankful and full.

“I hope they are very blessed from what they've done for all of us in Baxter,” says Tolle.

They’ll be picking and handing out the food every Wednesday night from 6 to 8 and on Saturday mornings from 9 to 11 all summer long.