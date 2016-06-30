Quantcast

Volunteers Rebuild Vandalized Stage

SENECA, MISSOURI -

Fencing still needs to go up. Signage still needs to go up. Vice President of the Seneca Chamber of Commerce, Kacey Carrigan, could be helping vendors with last minute needs. Instead he's spending his day fixing a stage he already built. 

"The whole back side was laying on the ground," Kasey says surveying the stage. "The back poles were gone. It was all split apart."

Kasey found the stage vandalized Thursday morning, caved in with boards missing. He estimates  it totals $300 to $400 worth of damage.  

"Someone decided that they came in and needed stuff. So they took it," Kasey said. 

The stage is meant for Seneca's "Celebrating Our Freedom" Independence celebration on Saturday. This is the first year the chamber built it's own stage rather than renting. 

"We felt that the money that we used to just rent the stage for those few hours, that could be used for something not only for the chamber but for the school," Chamber secretary Susan Carrigan said. 

Doubling the impact of the vandalism, the stage is actually meant to go to the Seneca School District after the Celebrating Our Freedom event. Volunteers already spent 30-plus hours constructing the stage. Kasey also planned to add a canopy and more in years to come. That is, if it lasts.

"If [the stage is] still in good shape next year we'll definitely add on to it," Kasey said. 

"It's really disheartening that we try to do something for the community and this is what happens," Susan said. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Seneca Police Department or the Seneca Chamber of Commerce.

Celebrating Our Freedom kicks off with a 5-k run on Saturday at 7 am.

