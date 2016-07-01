Conceal Carry Expands in Kansas

As of today it's now legal for municipal employees in the state of Kansas to conceal and carry in municipal buildings and on the job. The city of Pittsburg is expanding that allowance.

Inside the Pittsburg Public Library, Pittsburg resident Kent Smith says he wouldn't feel less safe if one of the librarians had a concealed weapon.

"I'm fine with it," Smith said. "I have no problems with it whatsoever."

So he doesn't mind that effective a librarian, or any city employee, can conceal and carry while on the job. Which has Pittsburg city manager Daron Hall reviewing the city's personnel policy regarding liability, workers comp, and storage for employees carrying to work.

"So we've got to educate our employees on insurance, safety, and just in general what else has changed," Hall said.

Back at the library, visitor Ron Pinkard just wants conceal carriers to know how to handle their weapon.

"Well I think as long as they're trained, and work with local police, and know what they're doing; I don't think I care one way or the other," Pinkard said.

Reading just a few feet away, Arma resident Roger Rank says some kind of vetting might ease people's tensions about conceal carry.

"If they can somehow qualify the fact that their head's are on straight and their hearts are right," Rank said.

But there's no requirement to verify training for municipal employees. And city employees won't be the only ones concealing guns in Pittsburg. Concealed carry in public spaces will open to every Kansas citizen this time next year. Pittsburg decided to waive that exemption period once city employees could legally carry.

"If the employees are going to be able to conceal carry in city hall, it's not very fair if the general public is not allowed to conceal carry in city hall," Hall said. Which, for Smith, doesn't change much.

"That person way over there may have a gun, he may not have a gun, it doesn't enter my mind," Smith said. "If you're a responsible adult you should understand that's a weapon on your hip. Treat it as such."

Pitt State will hold on to its conceal and carry exemption until the hard deadline next year. The law still has restrictions for conceal carry in schools and courtrooms.