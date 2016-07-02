Quantcast

Pittsburg Man Found Dead; Two Arrested - KOAM TV 7

Pittsburg Man Found Dead; Two Arrested

Updated:
SIKESTON, MO -

PRESS RELEASE:

Two people are in custody in connection with the death of Larry Weaver.

The SEMO Major Case Squad continues their investigation of the missing Pittsburg, Kansas man. Larry Weaver was reported missing early Tuesday morning from a local hotel in Sikeston. Both he and his motorcycle were missing with no explanation.

After an extensive search, we were able to locate a suspect vehicle that we believed was used in theft of the motorcycle. Video surveillance of this Chevrolet Avalanche was disseminated and the Major Case Squad located it late Friday night (7/1/16) in Charleston, MO. Information obtained led officers to this vehicle and also to at least three suspects involved in the apparent theft. The Chevrolet Avalanche was seized is being processed for evidence.

Investigators were able to develop probable cause for this theft on three suspects. Two of these suspects were located and arrested late last night. They are identified as:

Elsie M. Coleman – Hamilton (40 of North Little Rock, Ark.)
Ronnie Carl Robinson, Sr. (49 of Sikeston, MO)

Both Robinson and Coleman were charged through New Madrid County with tampering with a motor vehicle 1st Degree and receiving stolen property. At least one other suspect is still being sought in connection to this investigation.

The SEMO Major Case Squad continued their aerial search for Weaver. Around 10:00am on 7/2/16 an investigator located an object in a cotton field off of FF Hwy near Co. Road 420. The helicopter crew landed and discovered this to be a body. The SEMO Major Case Squad set up an area around the crime scene and began processing for evidence. The body was confirmed to be Larry Weaver.

Police continuing their investigation and will be setting up an autopsy to help aid in cause and manner of death. It can be said the death certainly appears suspicious and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.