Pittsburg Man Found Dead; Two Arrested

PRESS RELEASE:

Two people are in custody in connection with the death of Larry Weaver.

The SEMO Major Case Squad continues their investigation of the missing Pittsburg, Kansas man. Larry Weaver was reported missing early Tuesday morning from a local hotel in Sikeston. Both he and his motorcycle were missing with no explanation.

After an extensive search, we were able to locate a suspect vehicle that we believed was used in theft of the motorcycle. Video surveillance of this Chevrolet Avalanche was disseminated and the Major Case Squad located it late Friday night (7/1/16) in Charleston, MO. Information obtained led officers to this vehicle and also to at least three suspects involved in the apparent theft. The Chevrolet Avalanche was seized is being processed for evidence.

Investigators were able to develop probable cause for this theft on three suspects. Two of these suspects were located and arrested late last night. They are identified as:

Elsie M. Coleman – Hamilton (40 of North Little Rock, Ark.)

Ronnie Carl Robinson, Sr. (49 of Sikeston, MO)

Both Robinson and Coleman were charged through New Madrid County with tampering with a motor vehicle 1st Degree and receiving stolen property. At least one other suspect is still being sought in connection to this investigation.

The SEMO Major Case Squad continued their aerial search for Weaver. Around 10:00am on 7/2/16 an investigator located an object in a cotton field off of FF Hwy near Co. Road 420. The helicopter crew landed and discovered this to be a body. The SEMO Major Case Squad set up an area around the crime scene and began processing for evidence. The body was confirmed to be Larry Weaver.

Police continuing their investigation and will be setting up an autopsy to help aid in cause and manner of death. It can be said the death certainly appears suspicious and more information will be released as it becomes available.