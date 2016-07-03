Friends and Family Remember Larry Weaver

Friends and family of Larry Weaver say he was an active member of the Pittsburg community. His sister remembers him as a family man, always helping others.

A third suspect is arrested in connection to the death of the Pittsburg man. The Captain of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety confirms that authorities arrested a man Saturday afternoon in Charleston, Missouri. His name will be released on Monday. Authorities arrested 40 year old Elsie Coleman and 49 year old Ronnie Carl Robinson Senior on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Riding his motorcycle is what Larry Weaver loved most. But a trip to the Smokey Mountains put him in the wrong place at the wrong time. His sister Cyndee Harvey traveled to scene.

“I’m really glad I did. I think it kind of helped show that there was, that he had a family, there’s a face there,” says Cyndee Harvey.

She was able to go inside the hotel room where he was staying and where his wallet, helmets and shoes were found but Weaver was missing, his motorcycle taken by thieves.

“We just figured that he heard something outside his hotel room and went out there and we just figured that he was telling them, hey don’t do that. And they took, they heard him and took him away,” she says.

Loved ones have nothing but positive memories to share.

“He was always active he was into woodworking, he built a sailboat and then he has been building a canoe, it’s about three quarters done and he likes to motorcycle ride obviously,” Harvey adds.

He made many friends through his passion for motorcycles. Pictures from the Friday before he went missing show him with Paul Clark.

“He was just a very mellow, easy going guy. I never heard him be mad at anyone, have cross words with anyone,” says Clark, and Indiana native.

They went on annual motorcycle trips together on Memorial Day Weekend. Clark was riding with Weaver on Friday. He last saw him on Saturday when they parted ways. Last he heard from Weaver was on Sunday when Weaver had told him he was in Kentucky waiting out a rainstorm but that he had planned to travel on US 60 across Missouri to get home, originally intending to get further than Sikeston.

“Larry was not the typical biker. He never tried to put on the persona of a bad guy or anything. Larry was just a really mellow, even keeled guy that did not deserve what he got,” says Clark.

Weaver was also a loved member of the Pittsburg State University community and recently retired after 20 years of work with the Office of Information Systems. He was also a longtime member and former president of the Kiwanis club on campus.

Pitt State’s Chief Information Officer Angela Neria says in a statement, "it's devastating to know that someone so full of life and love for his community is gone. He will be missed by all of us."

“He was just a really gentle, nice soul. He was really loved by his family and the community,” says his sister Cyndee.

Both Harvey and Weaver’s wife Regina say that he did not want a big funeral. They think that maybe in a few weeks they will hold a "celebration of life" on Pitt State's campus.