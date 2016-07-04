Joplin Police Increases Presence on Holiday Weekend

The Fourth of July is a big weekend to travel, bringing many people in and out of Joplin. As a part of a statewide initiative, the Joplin Police Department increases its presence on the streets over the long weekend to help keep drivers safe.

The Fourth of July is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year. Trips to and from celebrations have many spending extra time in the car.

“Traffic. Everywhere. Everywhere you go is very, a lot of traffic,” says Joplin resident Stacie Moore.

“Hectic, crazy, yeah I hope no wrecks,” says Hailie Hazlewood.

“Rangeline has been a little more congested than usual but for a holiday weekend that’s what I would expect,” says Kelly Atkinson of Joplin.

The JPD expects the same, stepping up their presence on the streets over the long weekend. 10 additional Joplin police officers are working overtime, funded by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Officer David Brewer is a part of the extra enforcement.

“Basically it’s just for visibility. We're out there so that people know we're there and so we can visibly reduce traffic accidents,” says Brewer.

He says traffic in Joplin has been sporadic but that the focus is on the areas that historically have higher crash numbers like Rangeline, 7th and Main Streets.

“We’re focusing on speed, focusing more on the hazardous moving violations, we’re looking for any impaired drivers of course we want to get those off the road, anything we can do to reduce crash numbers,” says Brewer.

The saturation patrols have an effect.

“The more that we are seeing, it seems like it has a little bit of an effect on, it will actually slow people down, sometimes will reduce the number of crashes,” says Brewer.

Police are expecting the most traffic around the fireworks shows tonight and patrols will be focused on that area. The statewide initiative ends tonight at midnight.