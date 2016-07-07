Authorities Release More Details in the Death of a Pittsburg Man

Authorities in Sikeston, Missouri have released new details in the death of a Pittsburg man. The 3 suspects involved in the case appeared in court today.

Ronnie Robinson getting angry when a reporter asked him if he had anything to say.

Ronnie Robinson, Elsie Coleman Hamilton and Larenzle Coleman all make their way into a New Madrid County court room. All are charged with first degree murder, robbery, kidnapping, and tampering in connection to the death of 66 year old Larry Weaver of Pittsburg.

Weaver was first reported missing from the Days Inn in Sikeston on June 27th. Surveillance video from that day shows a Chevy Avalanche registered to Elsie Coleman Hamilton pulling a trailer with Weaver's motorcycle on it. And according to court documents weaver was also on that trailer attempting to stop the three suspects from stealing his motorcycle which he left outside of his hotel room.

Authorities say that about 7 miles from the hotel the suspects stopped the car and although Weaver did attempt to walk away, 1 of the suspects started a physical fight with him. After being severely beaten police say Weaver was tied up and left for dead in a cotton field. Investigators located his body on July 2nd.

Authorities were lead to Larenzle Coleman who attempted to sell the motorcycle and found the Chevy Avalanche which investigators say plainly showed visible blood evidence.

Autopsy results indicate Weaver's body had significant trauma to the head as well as several fractured ribs and other injuries consistent with a severe beating. All 3 suspects are in jail on $250,000 cash bonds and are scheduled to be back in court next week.

Larry Weaver had recently retired from Pitt State where he worked close to 20 years as a programmer in the Office of Information Systems. He was also president of the Kiwanis club.