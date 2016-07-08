Tree-trimmers face challenges, workload following storms

Tree-trimming services do a lot more than trim trees, they make a home liveable again following damaging storms.

Following Thursday night's storms in southeast Kansas, "James' Tree Service" saw an influx of calls and requests to remove downed branches.

"It's usually a spike in business if we get a lot of wind and damage and stuff like that, but most of the time, we don't really look forward to it. You'd think that we do, but we don't because we're already busy, then you add all this other and the people we already have scheduled, they still want their stuff done, but storm damage always comes first," Scholes said.

Homeowner Steve Duveau of Pittsburg found Scholes' business on Google.

"Well when I woke up this morning I notice that the tree was down. Obviously, it was a pretty big job so I wanted to make sure that we did it right, make sure there wasn't any roof damage, especially with the fact that our house is on the market. We wanted to make sure someone professional came in and did a great job," Duveau said.

Days following the storm are usually around 7 hour days according to Scholes. That's because the work is so strenuous and often dangerous.

It's difficult to get and keep good help due to the dangerous nature of the business. Most of Scholes' help comes from family members. Scholes himself is a third-generation tree-trimmer.

"Every day you find something new. We've taken them out of decks before, we've had to take half the decks down to drop a tree. Every tree is different," Scholes said.

Some calls Scholes gets they have to decline due to how close the trees are to power lines. Westar Energy oversees those removals.