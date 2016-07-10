Mural complete at Miami Regional Airport

A mural featuring a WWII-era AT-6 plane is painted above the front desk at Miami Regional Airport.

Office manager Meagan Doherty says she "hoofed it" around town asking for donations for a mural to be added to the airport to display its historical significance. Miami Regional Airport was utilized in WWII to train British soldiers in the art of flying.

"Since the airport has such a significant impact to Miami and the way we trained the British soldiers here in WWII, it's great to have a mural here for any visitors to come in and see that," Doherty said.

The mural cost around $2,000 and was painted by NEO art director Jessica Stout. As part of a celebration of the mural, a pilot from Tulsa flew in his AT-6 for visitors to get a real-life glimpse of the plane painted on the mural.

"I hope they feel happy about having such a wonderful thing to share, maybe with their families, maybe with their friends and anybody who comes into town who may not know how great Miami is," Doherty said.