Tree Damages Home, Resident Seeks Payment

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

A tree in Joplin has cost one resident a car. Another, part of his house. So now, the city and locals are figuring out who's responsible.

Strong winds blew a tree into Lyle Peterson and his roommate's home, Friday night; breaking windows, damaging walls, and busting three-foot holes open in his roof. The tree sits between Peterson's home and his neighbor's. Peterson says it's on a city easement, so it's the city's responsibility. 

"We'd like the house fixed. Like repairs and damages toward the house. That's all really we're asking," Peterson said. "Nobody was hurt."

the worst damage is inside the house. Peterson's roommate changed rooms after the tree collapsed the ceiling. Peterson believes the city knew it was unsafe. His neighbor, Brett England, says a limb from the tree had already crashed into his mom's car a few weeks back.

"I was just waiting for it to drop," England said. "I knew it was gonna drop."

Peterson says someone with the city inspected the tree, Sunday. They didn't stay long and didn't ask any questions. 

"I thought well, 'I guess we're screwed'. And I thought, 'well I guess I better try to find an attorney'," Peterson said. 

The city of Joplin declined to comment saying it's still investigating the situation. Including figuring out whether the tree actually belongs to the city.

"We just want the house fixed," Peterson said. "I just hope the city will do their job and fix our house."

