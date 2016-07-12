Pittsburg city commission enters funding agreement with casino

Pittsburg City commissioners decided Tuesday to enter into a funding agreement with Kansas Crossing casino in which the casino will put forth $25,000 into an account for costs including legal fees, bond issuance fees, design fees and third party inspection fees. The move will take a burden off of Pittsburg city taxpayers.

Pittsburg city manager Daron Hall feels the agreement reflects Kansas Crossing's ability to work with the community.

"State statute says all those costs will be theirs anyways, but to think there may be some instances where we have to front money, $10,000 or $15,000 is a lot for the taxpayers I think. The fact that they're willing to put up $25,000 and come up with a friendly agreement that was easy to negotiate will help save the taxpayers dollars and will help everything run smoothly," Hall said.

The agreement was passed unanimously and will go the mayor's desk for authorization.

"I know we're already starting to incur some costs for doing some of these development reviews and things like that. It will be a good thing and it will happen right away," Hall said.

The city will assume water and sewer responsibilities as well as provide fire and ambulance services.

