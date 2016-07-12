Authorities Find Infant Girl's Body in Barton County Pond

The discovery of an infant girl's body in a pond in Barton County is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Barton County Sheriff Mitchell Shaw has one word to describe the crime "heartbreaking." He was called to an area 3 miles southeast of Lamar on Monday evening where the body of an infant girl was found.

“At this point it is being treated as a homicide, it is being investigated as a homicide,” says Sergeant John Lueckenhoff with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The body was found in a pond beyond a field off of Southeast 20th Road, at least a quarter mile from any major structures. A citizen reported the body to the Sheriff.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been brought in to assist and the Southwest Missouri Major Case Squad has been activated.

“Ultimately what you did is you brought in a lot of trained, qualified investigators to follow up on leads," says Lueckenhoff.

Officials say there are many leads this early on in an investigation and they're pursuing all of the information they get.

“Sheriff Shaw as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol would greatly appreciate if any citizens have any information about this crime that they would contact the Barton County Sheriff’s Department and provide any information that they can. We're going to figure out what happened and if there was foul play we're going to find that out and we will get justice for this child,” Lueckenhoff says.

Sheriff Shaw adds that the incident is having a widespread impact on the community and many of the law enforcement officials working the case.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday and results will help investigators determine the age of the little girl and cause of death.