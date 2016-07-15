Local French Professor Reacts to France Attacks

More than 80 people were killed and 200 injured after an attack last night in France. The tragedy has hit close to home for a professor at Missouri Southern.

The world watched in awe as a man drove a truck through a crowd at a Bastille Day celebration.

“Bastille Day is about commemorating liberte, egalite, fraternite, so freedom, equality, brotherhood. This terrorist action was certainly striking at the heart of what being French is all about,” says Shannon Connolly.

Connolly is a French professor at Missouri Southern. She’s studied in the South of France.

“I’m very familiar with that area and so for the fact that this happened in that area it kind of makes it all the more sad for me because I kind of feel like that’s a home away from home for me,” says Connolly.

She says she is anxiously waiting to hear back from friends living in France. Those she has spoken to share the same reactions to the attacks.

“Upset, anger, frustration," she says.

Connolly believes the attacks should have an impact on all Americans, even those who don't have a personal tie to France.

“France is our oldest ally, if it wasn't for France our country would not be in existence they helped us when our own war of independence and really gave birth to the concept of the United States,” she says.

She says that just as Bastille Day shows, the attacks will only make French people more inclined to fight for freedom, equality, and brotherhood.

No students from southern are currently studying abroad in France.