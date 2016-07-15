Run Funds Programs in Miami

Quantcast

MIAMI, OKLAHOMA -

Saturday morning marks the Miami Rotary Club's largest fundraiser, Willie's Run. The 5k and fun run that will finance multiple programs for children including scholarships and programs keeping them off meth.

It’s Adam Pulley's third year registering for the Willie Run.

“I’ve done every one of the events they've had here,” says runner Adam Pulley.

For him it's just a race. And a complimentary bag of gifts.

“Pen. Every race bag comes with a pen,” Pulley says.

For rotary members, it could be a chance to keep kids away from drugs. Among the rotary club programs that Willie's Run helps fund is "don't meth with me.” It’ a new program which hasn't yet been adopted. Brian Estep wants to develop it for area schools to talk to 5th graders about staying away from meth.

“To try to build it into their psyche as they grow and get older so they'll have those things to pull on as they get into situations as they get older. The problems that we have with meth today, it's not just the middle school or high school. It's everywhere,” says Brian Estep with the Miami Rotary Club.

Tara Oelke is coordinating the run. She says it's the single largest fundraiser for Miami Rotary, allowing it to add programs like don't meth with me.

“We always want to look at our budget and see what we can offer our community. We want to give back to our community. That's our mission, to give back to our community,” says Oelke.

Willie’s run has already raised $20,000 for the Miami Rotary Club on sponsorships alone.

“But really the costs are very minimal. And when you put them up against what the results or what we could benefit from and the savings from not going down that road of using meth. Then the costs are really insignificant,” says Estep.

The rotary club also wants to develop a "choices" program to encourage middle school students to stay in school.

Willie’s run begins tomorrow morning at 7:30 at Centennial Park.

