Locals Travel to RNC

Among more than 2,400 delegates at the Republican National Convention is Chris Yaudas, from Newton County, MO.

"It's all very exciting. All very new," Yaudas said. This is the 63-year old's first convention. "I just feel like it's important that people understand that you are an important part of the process," Yaudas said.

While she personally wants to learn more about trump's positions, Yaudas says she's in Cleveland with other voters in mind. "To make sure that the platform in particular represents the values of southwest Missouri," Yaudas said.

So between the pomp, circumstance, and Trump.. how does the convention relate locally? According to one delegate from Baxter Springs, KS: not much.

"By the time you get [to the convention] the individual delegates impact is pretty meaningless," at-large delegate Tim Shallenburger said. This marks his 6th RNC. "It all kind of gets homogenized. And the voice of those people in Cherokee County has been diluted into the mixture of the national party," Shallenburger said.

Both delegates agree to really make a change in their communities, voters need to take an interest in local politics.

"You know the way to get those local issues represented is in the down-ballot," Yaudas said. "You know, they say all politics is local. So starting at that local level is the best way to ensure that your local voice is being heard."