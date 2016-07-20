PSU announces simplification of tailgating policies

Students and alumni at Pittsburg State University consider tailgating on game day to be a gorilla tradition. That tradition was altered in the fall of 2015 when school officials announced policy changes to tailgating rules. Students took to social media to express their frustrations over the changes.

But now, the changes have been changed or "simplified" according to Pittsburg State. The university announced a simplification of tailgating policies in response to the changes made last season and findings collected by a special gamed ay task force which focused on the atmosphere leading up to kickoff.

"We hope it re-energizes it and makes it an exciting experience that it's always been, helps us maintain that. We know that we got overly complicated over the years as we responded to issues, we did that with legislation," Dr. Steve Erwin, VP of student life said.

Among the changes is the reversal of the rule of when fans must stop drinking alcohol before kickoff. Changes in the fall 2015 asked that fans adjust to drinking beginning four hours before kickoff and ending 30 minutes before kickoff. Now, students will return to hitting the parking lot early in the morning on Saturdays this fall, but they must stop parking lot drinking at kickoff.



"When they made the policy changes, our tailgate went from a healthy community of a lot of happy people to more of a ghost town. I think this change they've done to the tailgate policy will bring it back to more what we believed in," senior Kyle Hostetler said.

Hostetler recalls standing on the fire-escape of his fraternity house which sits adjacent to Carnie Smith stadium and seeing empty seats after the changes were made in the fall.

"To me I just noticed a lot of people stopped attending the games, the school spirit seemed to drop a lot because we couldn't really celebrate game days the way we used to. It was kind of an unsafe way to behave but at the same time, it just seemed like the school wanted to crack down on the fun we were having," senior Eric Boman said.

Both Boman and Hostetler are pleased to attend a university which truly listens to its students. The tailgating announcement was captioned "You spoke. We listened."

"We've decided to get back to the basics and that's basically asking people to behave responsibly, to hold one another accountable, to really contribute collectively to what we know could be the greatest game day experience in the country," Erwin said.

PSU will rely on the private security firm they hire to be inside the stadium and at the gates. The university will announce changes to tailgating space in a few weeks.

For a complete list of tailgating policies, visit: http://www.pittstate.edu/GameDay/#conduct