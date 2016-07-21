Missouri Senators Propose Legislation to Stop Attacks on Law Enforcement

A couple of Missouri State Senators made a stop in Jasper County, today, to discuss the threats those in law enforcement face. They also announced plans when it comes to a solution.

Dallas, Baton Rouge and then closer to home, in Kansas City. Jasper County Sheriff's Deputies are still wearing mourning bands.

“Most of the law enforcement officers out there are out there to protect people, that’s our job. And to see the protectors getting hurt, it hurts,” says Chief Deputy Derek Walrod with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

State Senators Mike Parson and Ron Richard join sheriff's deputies and elected officials to address the challenges law enforcement now face.

“It’s hard enough to do that job, go out there and put yourself at risk every day, without having to worry if you're going to be executed by somebody that you don't know,” says Senator Mike Parson.

They say it’s time to enforce laws against violent protestors.

“We’ve been too tolerant too long in the name of political correctness to allow people to go out and commit crimes under the movement of a protest. But the bottom line is we're a nation of laws and laws need to be abided by,” adds Parson.

He offers a solution when it comes to attacks on law enforcement officials. He plans to draft legislation that would make any attack on a law enforcement official in the state of Missouri a hate crime.

“When you have mandatory sentencing or strict punishment, I do think it will make a difference in how people conduct themselves,” says Parson.

Senator Richard expects the legislation to move through the senate quickly.

“Targeting police officers is unacceptable and we're going to move forward on that. Also Mike and I have talked about body camera legislation and additional safety issues that we can help law enforcement with,” says Senator Richard.

Local law enforcement look forward to change.

“It won't help on everything because obviously criminals don't always obey the law but I think if it’s a deterrent that stops one person from getting hurt then it’s worth it. We appreciate the support that they're looking out for us, protecting us so that we can protect everybody else," says Walrod.

Richard and Parson plan to introduce the legislation in December.