Chanute Couple Paints Curbs to Show Support for Law Enforcement

When a Chanute couple posted on Facebook about what they're doing to show support for local law enforcement, they didn't expect a big response. But now more than 200 people have reached out to participate.

All it takes is a pair of gloves, 2 pieces of cardboard, and a can of blue spray paint.

“It’s quick and easy,” says Chelsea Collins.

But the end result, a thin blue line on the curb, is how Chelsea Collins and her fiancée Jacob Neely show support for local law enforcement officers.

“They risk their lives every single day for us so you know who stands behind the police officers? I think that’s kind of another reason why we're doing it is to show hey we're here for you,” says Collins.

The couple posted their idea to paint thin blue lines throughout the city on a Facebook page and from there it blew up. They've painted 230 curbs so far.

The project is personal, they haven't accepted donations or help.

“With all the crime that’s going on and all the police shootings we want to put something positive out there but my dad’s been in law enforcement my whole entire life,” says Collins.

The former Chanute police officer says he feels law enforcement can be misunderstood.

“We’re human beings we have feelings and each and every scene we see, it touches us in some way and that’s something we carry with us for the rest of our lives,” says Jeff Collins.

Families of current police officers say they face their own challenges.

“When he walks out that door, is he going to come home? I have 2 small children and now I fear for them is their daddy going to come home,” says Lori Hendrickson, the wife of a Chanute police officer.

But they appreciate the support they're seeing within the community

“Everybody is so eager to show that support to them and I think that helps them as well do their job daily knowing that they do have people out there that do support them,” says Latisha Applegate, the wife of a Chanute police officer.

And the couple says they'll keep spraying as long as Chanute residents want them to.

“We weren't expecting it but it’s a really awesome thing,” says Collins.

The couple sat down with the Chanute police chief who confirmed that what they're doing is not illegal and he thanked them for the support.