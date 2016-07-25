Pittsburg Homeless Staying in Tents Asked to Vacate

Some homeless people in Pittsburg are facing more troubles. During the day, they can stay at the Wesley House, which opened a day shelter last September. But the problem comes later, because there's no place for them to stay at night in town.

By august 1st, tents pitched on the corner of 12th and Joplin Streets in Pittsburg will have to be removed. Once the makeshift campsite is gone, 15 homeless people will have nowhere to go at night.

“It just kind of set us back a little bit I think," says a homeless Pittsburg resident, James Radlund.

Radlund has been staying in a tent on the Wesley House property for a month, using the facility during the day.

“It’s been a struggle, it’s been hot and it’s been hard to stay cool,” he says.

It's a temporary fix to a problem that doesn't have an easy solution.

“We’re helping them the best that we can with the resources that we have just everything takes a lot of time, nothing moves really fast in this kind of work,” says Marcee Binder, Executive Director at the Wesley House.

The Wesley House currently does not have the resources to operate a night time shelter.

“We want community involvement, fresh eyes, fresh ideas, we've got to come up with a solution. It’s not that homeless people just came to Pittsburg, it’s that we made homeless people really visible by them being on Joplin,” says Binder.

The campsite is located right across from the middle school and Wesley House officials say there was some negative reaction within the community. But the homeless have seen compassion from others.

“The citizens here in Pittsburg and around the area have been bringing us water and ice and food and stuff like that and that’s been really great, I’m real thankful for that,” says Radlund.

Having to vacate the property is emotional for all that are involved.

“We’ve met with them every day for the last month so this is hard. The community just needs to be patient with us as we deal and transition them to a more stable solution,” says Binder.

“Even though we have to find places to stay, we're still thankful that the Wesley House was able to let us stay here,” says Radlund.

Binder has been working with the city's Housing and Community Development Office, as well as the Crawford County Health Department" to find shelter for these 15 individuals.