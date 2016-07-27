Joplin councilwoman presenting at DNC, RNC

Usually you can catch her at her soul food restaurant serving hearty southern dishes to customers, but this week, Joplin city councilwoman Melodee Colbert Kean is serving knowledge to audiences at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

Though in attendance at the DNC, Colbert Kean is there in her non-partisan capacity as president of the National League of Cities, an organization representing over 19,000 cities, towns and villages. She returned just last week from giving the same presentation, "building a 21st century America" at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

We talked to Colbert Kean on the phone Wednesday.

"We're representing city issues that come up everyday such as public safety, infrastructure and the economy. So those are the three things that we're here representing all cities. We don't care Republican, Democrat, we don't care Trump or Hillary, we care about: Are the candidates addressing these issues for cities," Colbert Kean said.

Colbert Kean moved from her role as NLC vice-president last year to serving as president this year. Much of her knowledge that prepared her for office can be traced back to her term as mayor of Joplin and her continued leadership on Joplin's city council.

Last night, she witnessed history as Hillary Clinton became the first female presidential nominee from a major party.

"It's an important thing for America as a whole. I remember when I was the first black female elected as mayor in Joplin in my home city and it's just a feeling of we are moving forward and we're in the 21st century and whether it's her or someone else, it's a good thing, it's a good thing," Colbert Kean said.

From protesters to supporters, Colbert Kean noted a palpable energy level from all in the arena.

Barack Obama headlines the list of speakers at tonight's event. Hillary Clinton will speak on night four.