Local Gun Shop Holds Forum on Constitutional Carry Laws

A senate bill has been causing some confusion when it comes to Missouri’s concealed carry law and legal requirements.

Owners of the Liberty Tree in Carthage look to clear that up, holding a question and answer session on Senate Bill 656. Governor Nixon vetoed the bill a few months ago. It would have allowed for constitutional carry.

Owners of the gun shop say they've received hundreds of calls and questions about the bill. They say many were under the impression that it passed and that they could carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

“Depending on the severity of the offense, where you're at and who you interact with, the punishment can vary but we just don't want people getting in trouble for doing something that they're not supposed to do when they're just misinformed,” says owner Gabe Royer.

Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney Dean Dankelson was also there to answer legal questions.

“Some of the provisions of Senate Bill 656 are relatively minor but some of them will have a big impact on gun owners and what their rights on so we want to make sure we educate folks on that,” says Dankelson.

Many there hoping that the bill will be passed.

“To me, having the public armed means that everybody else is safer. So if you don't want to carry a gun at a restaurant but I do, I’m going to protect you and that’s the theory of all these people that comes through the class, thousands and thousands of them, that they're there to protect the public,” says Royer. Tonight's forum was recorded and will be posted on the Liberty Tree’s Facebook page.

The legislature could try to override the governor's veto during a September session.