Bolt dead in Tulsa domestic incident

Riverton resident Jason Bolt is confirmed dead in Tulsa following a domestic dispute with his wife.

Tulsa Police Department confirms that late Wednesday night, the couple argued inside a Jeep in the parking lot next to the ONEOK baseball field near downtown Tulsa before Bolt shot his wife in the hand. Bolt's wife exited the vehicle before it took off and Bolt shot himself in the head, crashing the Jeep into a parked vehicle.

Bolt's wife is expected to be OK after being treated medically.

Bolt was the chairman of the Cherokee County Community Action Board and served on the Riverton school board in addition to his employment as assistant director at Cherokee County Ambulance.

"He worked hand-in-hand with emergency service personnel throughout the county, police, fire and EMS on a consistent basis on various scenes over the years," Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said.

Bolt was involved in many county activities, including being a spokesperson during the Galena landfill dispute.

His family has been notified of his death.

"I'm sure that as the community is learning about his passing, it's definitely going to have an impact on the community," Groves said.



