Chatters to re-open August 15

It's been over a year since Chatters in Pittsburg shut its doors following a kitchen fire, but sushi-lovers rejoice: the restaurant will re-open August 15.

Customers can expect a down-sized menu with favorite dishes retained, other dishes subtracted.

"We'll see some new burgers, some new salads, new entrees, a roasted chicken we're really excited about. It's going to be a really fun menu, I'm really proud of it," owner and operating manager Shelly Basgall said.

The kitchen has been gutted following the fire which originated in the kitchen. The bar area has been down-sized and a patio added to the front of the eatery.

Locals have welcomed back the restaurant with open arms.

"We have had a great reaction, a lot of feedback, a lot of what people want on the menu. They can't wait for this, they can't wait for that, but everybody is really excited about when they can come in and start attending Chatters," Basgall said.



Final touches on training and equipment installation will take place over the next two weeks before re-opening day.