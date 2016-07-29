Police Dispatcher Honored

She's served the city of Miami as a dispatcher for more than a quarter of a century. Her voice.. has been heard by many.

Fielding 911 calls more than 25 years, Diana Evans says she doesn't do this for herself.

"If you come to this job wanting a lot of pats on the back you might as well turn around and walk out the door," Evans said.

Despite never seeking recognition, Evans found just that. Winning, and still looking for a spot to hang, a Dispatcher of the Year award plaque.

"In general when people call 911 it's one of the worst parts of their life. They're having a crisis, in a bad situation, and she is very calming. Very compassionate with them," Miami Police Chief Thomas Anderson said.

Evans estimates she's taken upwards of 200,000 calls on the job. Acting as a de-facto social worker, therapist, even mother for people in need. And for the majority of her career, she was also acting as wife. Her husband, Bruce Evans, was a volunteer firefighter in Pitcher, OK, then Quapaw.

"He was a bit ornery," Diana said. "He didn't always agree on dispatch techniques or fire techniques. So we had some interesting conversations over a period of time."

Over that period of time it was often Diana sending Bruce into danger. "There has been a call or two a fire call in which he got too much smoke and had to be treated at the scene. And sometimes taken by ambulance," Diana said.

But after two decades of marriage and service together, cancer took his life.

"It was hard to watch him to go from being so active and involved in things to having to be in pain and uncomfortable and seeing him like that. And it caused him probably more pain to know that his friends and family were seeing him like that," Diana said.

"He wanted to help. And he would do it every day. Who ever he could, he would help. And it wasn't just firefighting it was just everything," Diana said.

So when Diana accepted her dispatcher of the year award, she also received a posthumous lifetime achievement award for Bruce.

"I know how he felt about helping people. I think it's probably made me a little more strong. Wanting to help even more," Diana said. "Because now I feel like I'm doing it for both of us."

Diana lost her husband, Bruce, in may of last year. She was promoted to dispatch supervisor in August.