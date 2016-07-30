Fundraiser cools, protects dogs

Heat warnings for those working in the summer temperatures extend beyond humans; police dogs work through all temperatures in protecting our community.

Joplin's Main Street Pet Care hosted a "K9 cool down" to wash pooches with the donations benefiting Joplin Police Department and Jasper County Sheriff's office K-9 units.

"They do tracking and searches and they're out in the summer heat and they can't tell us when they're too hot," Main Street Pet Care manager Liz Talkington said.

Her business hosted a dog cool down a few years ago to raise funds for a customer in need of a service dog. This fundraiser's proceeds will buy cooling vests for 11 K-9 officers in Jasper County, as a way of showing their appreciation for the dogs and officers who handle them.

"We can kinda see signs and symptoms but these dogs love to work and they will work until it's bad for their health so we need to try and prevent any sicknesses and keep them cool," Talkington said.

Joplin Police Department has five K-9 officers used for suspect apprehension and narcotic detection. They are in the process of getting a bomb-sniffing dog.

"Well ultimately when they're out working, they can only work so long because of the heat. The dog can only maintain as it can work so long, so the K-9 vest cools the dog back down and gets it back to its job quicker," Capt. Joe Moore of Joplin Police Department said.

The vests are put on after dogs have worked in the heat and rapidly bring their body temperatures back down.

Main Street Pet Care provides medical care for the K-9 units in Jasper County and today's fundraiser raised over $4,000. Their goal was $3,000 for the 11 vests. The extra dollars will be used toward medical care of the retired K-9 officers.