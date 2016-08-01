Campaign ad causes stir

An ad that ran last Wednesday in the Lamar Democrat depicts Barton County Sheriff Mitchell Shaw with eleven other Missouri sheriffs stirred questions for some residents in southwest Missouri.

The ad states "Missouri Sheriffs that support Sheriff Shaw" and features photos taken at a sheriff's conference of Shaw standing next to or talking to the other sheriffs. Several of the people photographed say they did not know it would be used in an ad.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott's public relations coordinator said in an email, "He did get back to me & said yes, he does support Sheriff Shaw".

Sheriff Shaw points out the ad does not use the word "endorse" as sheriffs cannot really endorse one another.

"As a brother sheriff I believe that, in times of need whenever we are put in a tight corner, that whenever we reach out to other agencies, other sheriff's offices, they've always been there to support Barton County and support the sheriff and support any incident that goes on within the county," Sheriff Shaw said.

When asked if he gave the sheriffs an idea that their photos would be used in an ad, Shaw responded, "I did not get to speak with them prior, no."

Shaw faces Toby B. Luce and Chad E. McManis in the primary election tomorrow.